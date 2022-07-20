NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Stock trading around $24.69 per share: What’s Next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] price surged by 3.83 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Too Trusting? Over Half of American Parents Let Their Kids Go Online Without Supervision.

Norton Study: Nearly three-quarters report children accessing mature and inappropriate content and giving away personal information while unsupervised.

A new survey by Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety1 brand of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), reveals that parents of children under 18 are overly trusting of children using their devices. A vast majority (66%) say they trust their children to browse the internet unmonitored, despite nearly three-quarters (72%) reporting their kids have participated in risky online activities, like accessing mature content and giving away personal information, while using a parent’s device without their permission.

A sum of 5024993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.41M shares. NortonLifeLock Inc. shares reached a high of $24.78 and dropped to a low of $23.82 until finishing in the latest session at $24.69.

The one-year NLOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.04. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.18 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.48, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NLOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,683 million, or 97.50% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,314,797, which is approximately 2.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,179,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 53,872,981 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 30,380,812 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 491,138,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,392,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,354,397 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,652,664 shares during the same period.