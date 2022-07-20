Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Stock trading around $21.90 per share: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 0.88 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.90 at the close of the session, up 4.19%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that THE ANNIVERSARY SALE IS HERE! NORDSTROM CANADA IS BRINGING THE HAPPY WITH 25+ NEW BRANDS AND CUSTOMER FAVOURITES TO THE SALE THIS YEAR.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Biggest and Best Sale of Year starts July 15. Nordy Club members can shop Early Access on July 14.

– It’s time for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Nordstrom is bringing the happy and kicking off their highly anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year on July 15. Customers can shop this one-of-a-kind sale offering brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women’s, men’s, children, beauty, and home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 1. It’s time to treat yourself, your wardrobe and your home to a happy refresh with the best products from the Anniversary Sale. Nordy Club Ambassadors can shop Early Access on July 14 (see more information below and on nordstrom.ca/anniversary). The best deals go fast, so get ready to shop your favourites before they sell out!.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now -3.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.91 and lowest of $21.401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.48, which means current price is +17.43% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 7583924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $23.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.41, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading, and 24.90 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 34.48%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,059 million, or 62.30% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,888,833, which is approximately -14.6% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,276,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.02 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $215.12 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -11.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,698,968 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 10,169,565 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 71,093,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,961,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,295,840 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,540 shares during the same period.