New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is -23.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] closed the trading session at $2.86 on 07/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.72, while the highest price level was $2.8784. The company report on June 17, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust Declares Second Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.

In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”), 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) and 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”) as stated below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, NYMT reached to a volume of 4401513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

NYMT stock trade performance evaluation

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, NYMT shares gained by 25.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +96.42 and a Gross Margin at +77.37. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $621 million, or 57.90% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 66,100,318, which is approximately -2.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,413,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.68 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.41 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 19,507,782 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 10,118,302 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 187,610,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,236,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,700,782 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,859 shares during the same period.