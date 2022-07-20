Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] Revenue clocked in at $57.20 million, down -14.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ: STIM] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.81 at the close of the session, up 4.67%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Neuronetics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4z8kvyef. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

Neuronetics Inc. stock is now -14.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STIM Stock saw the intraday high of $4.5599 and lowest of $3.7901 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.50, which means current price is +92.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 295.49K shares, STIM reached a trading volume of 26523268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STIM shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neuronetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Neuronetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neuronetics Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for STIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

How has STIM stock performed recently?

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, STIM shares gained by 22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.94 and a Gross Margin at +77.02. Neuronetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.37.

Neuronetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]

There are presently around $76 million, or 83.20% of STIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STIM stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,750,353, which is approximately 4.488% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 1,812,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 million in STIM stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.86 million in STIM stock with ownership of nearly -2.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neuronetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ:STIM] by around 2,929,331 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,604,932 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,521,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,055,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,958 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 249,053 shares during the same period.