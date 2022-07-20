Market cap of SCWorx Corp. [WORX] reaches 10.21M – now what?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] traded at a high on 07/19/22, posting a 17.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on July 19, 2022 that SCWorx Extends Agreement with one of the Top Five Integrated Delivery Networks in the U.S.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) today announced the signing of a 2-year service agreement extension with a highly respected Integrated Delivery Network (“IDN”) ranked in the Top 5 largest IDN’s in the United States (Definitive Healthcare List: Top 25 IDN by Net Patient Revenue).

An integrated delivery network (“IDN”) is an organization with a group of allied healthcare providers along with local healthcare facilities. This current customer was previously contracted for a 1-year $450,000 service agreement for SCWorx’s data management solutions that repairs and connects supply chain, financial and clinical attributes. This new service agreement is effective January 1, 2022 and will extend the agreement through the end of 2023 and includes additional services for Oracle Cloud. The new service agreement increases our previous anticipated revenue to a total contract value of $960,000 over the term of the new contract (of which $135,000 was recognized in the first quarter of 2022).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7721003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SCWorx Corp. stands at 16.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.36%.

The market cap for WORX stock reached $10.21 million, with 11.34 million shares outstanding and 9.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 627.82K shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 7721003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has WORX stock performed recently?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7560, while it was recorded at 0.7525 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1538 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.94. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.63.

SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.71% of the total institutional ownership; HUDOCK, INC., holding 89,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in WORX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $48000.0 in WORX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 13,288 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 87,286 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 250,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,300 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,041 shares during the same period.