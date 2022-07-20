Market cap of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] reaches 8.55B – now what?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.97 during the day while it closed the day at $35.74. The company report on July 18, 2022 that NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Our Sustainability Strategy.

NRG Energy: Our journey to a greener tomorrow.

NRG Energy Inc. stock has also loss -5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRG stock has declined by -10.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.59% and lost -17.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $8.55 billion, with 242.00 million shares outstanding and 235.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 4130098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $42, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NRG stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.18, while it was recorded at 36.14 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,316 million, or 99.90% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,629,430, which is approximately -2.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,192,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.91 million in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $666.71 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 8.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 19,463,762 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 23,102,939 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 190,102,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,669,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,863,491 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,501,996 shares during the same period.