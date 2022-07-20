Market cap of Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] reaches 5.33B – now what?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] gained 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $22.66 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Mandiant Named a 2022 Top Washington-Area Workplace by The Washington Post.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced that it has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

Mandiant Inc. represents 230.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.33 billion with the latest information. MNDT stock price has been found in the range of $22.65 to $22.725.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 17373588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07.

Trading performance analysis for MNDT stock

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $4,228 million, or 90.50% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,097,152, which is approximately -2.899% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,050,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.55 million in MNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $296.8 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 70,018,603 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 76,703,140 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 43,885,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,607,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,673,279 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 27,892,542 shares during the same period.