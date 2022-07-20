Market cap of Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] reaches 338.86M – now what?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.50 during the day while it closed the day at $5.42. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Liquidia Receives Favorable Ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics Patent.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) ruled in its favor in the Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding against U.S. Patent No. 10,716,793 (‘793 patent) owned by United Therapeutics Corporation (UTC) and listed in the Orange Book for Tyvaso® (treprostinil inhalation solution). In its ruling, the PTAB found that, based on the preponderance of the evidence, all the claims of the ’793 patent have been shown to be unpatentable.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia said: “We are very pleased with this decision by the PTAB. Today’s decision is another step down the path towards YUTREPIA’s potential final regulatory approval. We will continue to vigorously defend our right to commercialize YUTREPIA as soon as possible and look forward to hearing the final decision from the district court in the Hatch-Waxman litigation.”.

Liquidia Corporation stock has also gained 37.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LQDA stock has inclined by 5.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.28% and gained 11.29% year-on date.

The market cap for LQDA stock reached $338.86 million, with 52.47 million shares outstanding and 48.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.28K shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 29760511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LQDA stock. On November 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LQDA shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

LQDA stock trade performance evaluation

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.91. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -217.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.42. Liquidia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.06.

Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76 million, or 40.90% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,659,082, which is approximately 2.926% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,540,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.35 million in LQDA stocks shares; and EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $7.47 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly -4.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 4,412,075 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 977,750 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,684,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,074,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,991 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 532,133 shares during the same period.