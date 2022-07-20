Market cap of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] reaches 8.52M – now what?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.53 at the close of the session, up 17.11%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Altamira Therapeutic’s SemaPhore Platform Shown Particularly Effective in Intracellular mRNA Delivery for Cancer Therapy.

Peer-reviewed study highlights high potential for cell-penetrating peptides in mRNA-based cancer treatments.

Demonstrates effective uptake and transfection capacity of Altamira’s proprietary delivery platform, SemaPhore™.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is now -70.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYTO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.75 and lowest of $0.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.87, which means current price is +18.40% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 324.51K shares, CYTO reached a trading volume of 53776492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 133.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6359, while it was recorded at 0.4938 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1907 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25094.04 and a Gross Margin at -3526.86. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27222.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.06.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of CYTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 320,010, which is approximately 4.993% of the company’s market cap and around 9.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in CYTO stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $24000.0 in CYTO stock with ownership of nearly 2.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 64,176 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 77,332 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 413,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,556 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 21,867 shares during the same period.