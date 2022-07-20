Market Analysts see The Kroger Co. [KR] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] closed the trading session at $47.30 on 07/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.17, while the highest price level was $48.0679. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Home Chef Opens New State-of-the-Art Production Center in Douglasville, Georgia.

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, is expanding its southeast footprint to a brand new space that will allow for more capacity and increased efficiencies. Home Chef leased a 181,000 square-foot facility at 2120 Skyview Drive in Douglasville. The new production operation will provide more space and opportunities to better serve the company’s growing customer base.

The new production center is Home Chef’s first single-tenant facility and will be equipped with state-of-the-art features including upgraded food-safe material design, cleaning processes, facility flow, and more. This Douglasville location will be the first Home Chef facility to incorporate a full service kitchen for cooking and batch production of ingredients to be used in the company’s meals. This 6,000 square-foot space will handle the cooking of vegetables, starches, and grains, as well as in-house sauce production.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.51 percent and weekly performance of -0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, KR reached to a volume of 4356589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.09, while it was recorded at 47.61 for the last single week of trading, and 48.23 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 6.89%.

There are presently around $27,209 million, or 82.80% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,040,589, which is approximately 2.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,945,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.76 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -5.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 30,484,355 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 49,696,155 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 492,271,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,451,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,303,348 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,930,265 shares during the same period.