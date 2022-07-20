Market Analysts see The AES Corporation [AES] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.14%. The company report on July 15, 2022 that AES Announces Quarterly Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1580 per share payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022.

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” then “Stock Information” and then “Dividend History.”.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock dropped by -12.55%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.27. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.89 billion, with 711.00 million shares outstanding and 665.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 6200391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $27.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 20.54 for the last single week of trading, and 22.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.40%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,939 million, or 95.54% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,790,219, which is approximately 1.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,885,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -15.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 57,952,465 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 48,986,719 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 520,537,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,477,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,489,859 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 14,477,858 shares during the same period.