Market Analysts see Newmont Corporation [NEM] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report second quarter 2022 operations and financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

A sum of 7337058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.44M shares. Newmont Corporation shares reached a high of $55.56 and dropped to a low of $54.33 until finishing in the latest session at $54.65.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.13. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $77.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 63.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.78 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.10, while it was recorded at 55.47 for the last single week of trading, and 64.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corporation Fundamentals:

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,968 million, or 83.50% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,339,052, which is approximately 0.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,911,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.23 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

555 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 61,334,268 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 44,141,252 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 532,511,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,987,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,011,980 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,572 shares during the same period.