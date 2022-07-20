Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock Resumed by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $4

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.01 at the close of the session, up 9.24%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that INOVIO Announces Corporate Reorganization to Reduce Operational Expenses and Focus on Opportunities to Bring the Promise of DNA Medicines to Patients.

Changes expected to reduce operational expenses and extend the company’s cash runway into third quarter of 2024.

Improving cost structure will allow company to focus on strategic priorities, including heterologous boost strategy for COVID-19 vaccine candidate and HPV programs.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -59.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.01 and lowest of $1.815 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.96, which means current price is +45.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 5449449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on INO stock. On December 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INO shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 292.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 35.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8800, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1500 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $170 million, or 41.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,267,928, which is approximately 74.941% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,046,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.21 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.7 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 1.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,823,657 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 12,616,031 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 60,680,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,120,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,639,262 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,029,602 shares during the same period.