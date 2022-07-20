Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently 4.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] gained 4.97% or 2.05 points to close at $43.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4490751 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its second-quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the second-quarter results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-999-6177, domestically, or +1-848-280-6520, internationally.

It opened the trading session at $41.83, the shares rose to $43.81 and dropped to $41.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IR points out that the company has recorded -27.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, IR reached to a volume of 4490751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.07, while it was recorded at 41.23 for the last single week of trading, and 51.44 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 10.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $16,319 million, or 99.12% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,805,619, which is approximately 19.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,054,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 24,449,814 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 25,728,926 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 345,722,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,901,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,413,918 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,483,778 shares during the same period.