HSBC Securities lifts Baker Hughes Company [BKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] closed the trading session at $27.16 on 07/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.03, while the highest price level was $27.59. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Putting Corporate Responsibility Into Climate Action in the Villages of India.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes employees in India set the wheels in motion to combat desertification with an ambitious soil and water conservation project to help farmers and the local community..

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.88 percent and weekly performance of -3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 6158143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $39.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $28 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $33, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 118.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.19, while it was recorded at 26.89 for the last single week of trading, and 29.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 50.90%.

There are presently around $26,877 million, or 93.00% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 116,548,079, which is approximately -30.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 116,492,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.76 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 9.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 142,376,007 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 127,993,081 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 737,028,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,397,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,162,280 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,311,630 shares during the same period.