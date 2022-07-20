Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $6.25

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] gained 4.13% on the last trading session, reaching $4.03 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Hecla Announces Q2 2022 Production.

10% Increase in Silver Production Driven by Record Lucky Friday Throughput.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced its preliminary production for the second quarter of 2022.1.

Hecla Mining Company represents 538.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.13 billion with the latest information. HL stock price has been found in the range of $3.851 to $4.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 7391965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,320 million, or 66.90% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,369,578, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,451,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.25 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $154.13 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -1.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 43,076,489 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 22,368,025 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 275,564,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,008,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,722,766 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,116,086 shares during the same period.