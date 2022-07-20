Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] is -32.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] gained 4.24% or 0.46 points to close at $11.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5112978 shares. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Washing Your Clothes With Cold Water Can Help Save Carbon Emissions and Ocean Pollution.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– HanesBrands.

Did you know that if we all washed our clothes in cold water, we could reduce about 50% of the greenhouse gases for the life of a garment?.

It opened the trading session at $11.03, the shares rose to $11.385 and dropped to $10.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBI points out that the company has recorded -32.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 5112978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $3,535 million, or 93.80% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,582,047, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,394,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.35 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $271.9 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 9.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 31,840,798 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 25,635,909 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 254,784,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,261,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,076,695 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,858,307 shares during the same period.