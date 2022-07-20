Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] moved up 1.12: Why It’s Important

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] price surged by 1.12 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Fortuna reports solid production of 96,712 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2022.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports solid production results for the second quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.

A sum of 7820785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.61M shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares reached a high of $2.775 and dropped to a low of $2.67 until finishing in the latest session at $2.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $226 million, or 35.63% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,690,608, which is approximately 4.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 13,036,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.94 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.19 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 4.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 13,499,696 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,335,245 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 62,552,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,387,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 926,989 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,946 shares during the same period.