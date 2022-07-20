For Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] jumped around 0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.66 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Takeda Announces the Submission of its Corporate Governance Report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Corporate Governance Report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in accordance with the regulations* for TSE listed companies. The Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/.

This report is prepared based on the revised Corporate Governance Code as in effect as of June 11, 2021. It describes the latest corporate governance features of our Company, including the new structure of the Board of Directors after the 146th General Shareholder’s Meeting held on June 29, 2022.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock is now 7.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAK Stock saw the intraday high of $14.745 and lowest of $14.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.31, which means current price is +12.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 3994995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TAK stock performed recently?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 14.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.33 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Insider trade positions for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

There are presently around $893 million, or 1.90% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 4,319,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.33 million in TAK stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $62.4 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 25.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 12,958,677 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 17,702,194 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 30,247,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,908,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,563,253 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,934,148 shares during the same period.