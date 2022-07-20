For Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Salix Announces 2022 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners.

For Third Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, (“Salix”), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced the winners of its 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the third consecutive year, Salix will be awarding $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease.

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -67.44%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.25 billion, with 360.80 million shares outstanding and 345.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 4398456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BHC stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 21.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,230 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.25 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $158.75 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 23,830,892 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 31,010,558 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 203,278,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,119,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,889,508 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 11,201,999 shares during the same period.