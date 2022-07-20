Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] Stock trading around $70.64 per share: What’s Next?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE: ELS] loss -3.40% on the last trading session, reaching $70.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 18, 2022 that ELS Reports Second Quarter Results.

Continued Strong Performance;Guidance Update.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. represents 185.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.98 billion with the latest information. ELS stock price has been found in the range of $67.89 to $72.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ELS reached a trading volume of 3810568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELS shares is $83.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ELS stock. On September 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ELS shares from 86 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.58.

Trading performance analysis for ELS stock

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, ELS shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.13, while it was recorded at 72.40 for the last single week of trading, and 78.34 for the last 200 days.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.13 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]

There are presently around $12,473 million, or 94.80% of ELS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,685,594, which is approximately 0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,063,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in ELS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in ELS stock with ownership of nearly 2.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE:ELS] by around 11,592,543 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 9,964,869 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 149,004,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,562,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,661,241 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 777,445 shares during the same period.