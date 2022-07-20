DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] moved up 4.59: Why It’s Important

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] gained 4.59% on the last trading session, reaching $8.89 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2022 that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties scheduled for the next day has been moved from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to noon (ET) on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company represents 212.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.84 billion with the latest information. DRH stock price has been found in the range of $8.69 to $8.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 3577270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $10.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on DRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.09.

Trading performance analysis for DRH stock

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.82. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

There are presently around $1,846 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,313,208, which is approximately -3.548% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,721,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.13 million in DRH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $115.08 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 12.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 17,571,091 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 12,095,639 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 187,543,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,210,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,395,138 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,816,873 shares during the same period.