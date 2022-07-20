Credit Suisse lifts Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] closed the trading session at $68.86 on 07/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.32, while the highest price level was $69.35. The company report on July 5, 2022 that XCEL Energy Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review second quarter 2022 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.71 percent and weekly performance of -0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, XEL reached to a volume of 4449804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $75.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $72, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XEL stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.50, while it was recorded at 69.18 for the last single week of trading, and 68.91 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 7.07%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,351 million, or 78.30% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,043,375, which is approximately 2.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,215,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.07 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -3.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 45,381,758 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 41,657,806 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 326,539,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,579,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,444,734 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 716,824 shares during the same period.