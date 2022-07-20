Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] is -55.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] surged by $3.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $42.225 during the day while it closed the day at $41.79. The company report on July 19, 2022 that COMEDY ICON JEFF DUNHAM ANNOUNCES THREE 2022 DATES FOR “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO.

Please click here to download admat and high-resolution images.

Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist announce three new dates for “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 7.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has declined by -38.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.55% and lost -55.32% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $8.42 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 204.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4154578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $97.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $105, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 138 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.20, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 76.95 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,982 million, or 97.30% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,843,353, which is approximately 1.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,877,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.86 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $654.63 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 19,915,128 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 17,933,774 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 168,927,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,776,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,046,271 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,766,292 shares during the same period.