B. Riley Securities lifts Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Green Brick Partners Inc. [NYSE: GRBK] gained 2.53% on the last trading session, reaching $23.90 price per share at the time. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Green Brick Partners, Inc. to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), Fortune Magazine’s top 20 fastest growing company of 2021 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced today that the Company was named for inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating through eight homebuilder brands in five major markets. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Green Brick Partners Inc. represents 50.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. GRBK stock price has been found in the range of $23.13 to $23.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 605.21K shares, GRBK reached a trading volume of 8102765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRBK shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $26.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Green Brick Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on GRBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Brick Partners Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for GRBK stock

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, GRBK shares gained by 36.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 23.40 for the last 200 days.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.24 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. Green Brick Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.76.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Brick Partners Inc. go to 1.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]

There are presently around $955 million, or 85.60% of GRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRBK stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 17,041,811, which is approximately -2.164% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,482,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.18 million in GRBK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.46 million in GRBK stock with ownership of nearly 1.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Brick Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Green Brick Partners Inc. [NYSE:GRBK] by around 2,650,052 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,364,725 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,972,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,987,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRBK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,579 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,102 shares during the same period.