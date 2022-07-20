Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] moved down -2.93: Why It’s Important

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] closed the trading session at $3.64 on 07/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.59, while the highest price level was $3.92. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Completion of the ATA188 Phase 2 EMBOLD Study Interim Analysis in Patients with Progressive MS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Committee Recommends Continuing Study Without Sample Size Adjustment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.90 percent and weekly performance of -57.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 7161869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATRA stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ATRA shares from 23 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

ATRA stock trade performance evaluation

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.97. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -27.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1673.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.05. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1672.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 8,189,899, which is approximately 10.419% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 8,123,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.46 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $29.46 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 9,573,529 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,721,500 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 81,651,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,946,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,182 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,481 shares during the same period.