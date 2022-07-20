Asana Inc. [ASAN] Revenue clocked in at $422.40 million, down -76.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] price plunged by -1.71 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Asana Names Customer Success Veteran Krista Anderson-Copperman to Board of Directors.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced the appointment of Krista Anderson-Copperman to its Board of Directors.

A sum of 4809499 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. Asana Inc. shares reached a high of $17.355 and dropped to a low of $16.19 until finishing in the latest session at $17.27.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.12. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $37.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $66 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $100, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 58.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 57.70% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,425,503, which is approximately -12.088% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,135,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.81 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $100.29 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 26.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 11,951,204 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 9,923,003 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 37,396,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,270,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,258,620 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,944,213 shares during the same period.