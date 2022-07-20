Argus slashes price target on Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] – find out why.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] traded at a high on 07/19/22, posting a 2.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.91. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Skechers to Partner With Woodgreen Pets Charity to Raise Money for Rescue Animals.

BOBS from Skechers Charitable Movement Launches in the United Kingdom to Support Animals Nationwide.

Rescue pets are jumping for joy in response to a special new partnership: Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA Inc., is bringing its successful BOBS from Skechers animal lifesaving movement to the UK, teaming up with the pets charity, Woodgreen, to help animals across the country. Through sales of the brand’s playfully fun footwear and apparel, Skechers will give funds that will save and support thousands of Woodgreen pets and their people throughout the UK.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3829347 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.85%.

The market cap for SKX stock reached $5.89 billion, with 156.00 million shares outstanding and 133.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SKX reached a trading volume of 3829347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $57.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $47 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

How has SKX stock performed recently?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, SKX shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.48, while it was recorded at 37.06 for the last single week of trading, and 41.71 for the last 200 days.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +47.09. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.05.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. go to 72.32%.

Insider trade positions for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

There are presently around $4,814 million, or 97.90% of SKX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,268,463, which is approximately 0.163% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,240,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.37 million in SKX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $420.03 million in SKX stock with ownership of nearly -3.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX] by around 12,029,430 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 9,809,193 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 107,861,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,699,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,888,930 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,051,872 shares during the same period.