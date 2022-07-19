why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.00

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] plunged by -$4.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $178.19 during the day while it closed the day at $174.23. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel Michael Ullmann to Retire; Elizabeth Forminard Named General Counsel, Effective October 17, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Michael (Mike) Ullmann will retire from his position as Executive Vice President, General Counsel at the end of this year, following 33 years of leadership and service to the Company. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Ullmann has worked with the organization’s Board of Directors and partnered with four company CEOs to shape and grow Johnson & Johnson into the most broadly based healthcare company in the world.

He will be succeeded in this role by Elizabeth (Liz) Forminard, a strong Credo-based leader who has had an exceptional career with depth and breadth across the Company’s Pharmaceutical, MedTech, and Consumer Health sectors. Ms. Forminard will also be appointed as a member of Johnson & Johnson’s Executive Committee, effective October 17, 2022. Mr. Ullmann and Ms. Forminard will work together during a transition period until Mr. Ullmann’s retirement at the end of this year.

Johnson & Johnson stock has also loss -2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has declined by -3.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.24% and gained 1.85% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $451.91 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 7589157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $190.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 52.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.70, while it was recorded at 175.89 for the last single week of trading, and 170.93 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.70%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324,342 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,141,110, which is approximately 1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,799,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.79 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.35 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,805 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 64,241,385 shares. Additionally, 1,563 investors decreased positions by around 62,833,411 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 1,692,719,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,819,794,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,926,218 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,749 shares during the same period.