Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] traded at a high on 07/18/22, posting a 1.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.91. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Williams to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Aug. 1; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Aug. 2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its second-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

The company’s second-quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). Participants who wish to join the call by phone must register using the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/MTgNWtxQ.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6035895 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Williams Companies Inc. stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for WMB stock reached $38.58 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 6035895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $28 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.70, while it was recorded at 31.31 for the last single week of trading, and 30.86 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 7.09%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $32,706 million, or 86.90% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,908,600, which is approximately 6.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,613,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.77 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 5.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 73,359,739 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 73,643,000 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 895,259,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,042,262,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,361,236 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,071,131 shares during the same period.