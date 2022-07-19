Wall Street Analyst Resumed Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, up 1.45%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics Updates Second Quarter 2022 Guidance.

TwirlaÂ® Demand Guidance (Total Cycles) Expected to be at Midpoint of Guided Range.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -97.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6068 and lowest of $0.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.20, which means current price is +4.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 9328000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93.

How has AGRX stock performed recently?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.97. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -54.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2303, while it was recorded at 0.6008 for the last single week of trading, and 14.1124 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.30% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 3900.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 113,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54000.0 in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 20,898,848 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 67,673 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 811,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,778,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,639 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 39,705 shares during the same period.