Truist lifts Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] traded at a high on 07/18/22, posting a 1.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.96. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Enterprise Increases Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the second quarter of 2022 of $0.475 per unit, or $1.90 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, August 12, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, July 29, 2022. This distribution represents a 5.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the second quarter of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5956630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $54.31 billion, with 2.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 5956630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $30.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.89, while it was recorded at 24.65 for the last single week of trading, and 24.32 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $14,648 million, or 27.70% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 57,655,387, which is approximately -8.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.95 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $644.05 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 9.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 43,996,325 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 44,105,917 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 509,301,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,404,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,378,104 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,433,649 shares during the same period.