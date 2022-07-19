Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is -30.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] price surged by 33.78 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Troika Media Group’s Subsidiary Converge Direct, LLC Reports Audited Financial Results for 2021 with Revenues of $294 Million and Operating Income of $21 Million Following its Acquisition in March 2022.

via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG” or “Company”), a transformational consulting and solutions group today announced audited financial results of Converge Direct, LLC and its affiliates (â€œConverge) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company has filed its Form 8-K/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the completion of the Converge audited financial results.

A sum of 6252850 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 617.94K shares. Troika Media Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.601 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year TRKA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.22. The average equity rating for TRKA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

TRKA Stock Performance Analysis:

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, TRKA shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7710, while it was recorded at 0.6608 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1306 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Troika Media Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -75.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.36. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$133,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 1,508,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 30.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 668,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in TRKA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly 32.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 2,052,565 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 188,986 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 773,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,014,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,316 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 186,196 shares during the same period.