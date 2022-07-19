SOS Limited [SOS] Stock trading around $5.78 per share: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.34%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that SOS Announces the Launch of 2nd Batch of Mobile Data centers and Successful Open House Event.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announcedÂ launch of the second batch of mobile smart containers, which marks completion of phase I of its Super-Computing and Hosting Center in Wisconsin. A total of 16 mobile containersÂ are expected to be operational in phase II, 4 of which are expected to be operational in July of this year.

On June 27, the Company conducted an open house event for the public to visit its Wisconsin super-computing center. The event was very well attended and a video recording of the event can be found on the company’s website at service.sosyun.com/sos_en/about.html.

Over the last 12 months, SOS stock dropped by -95.24%. The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.97 million, with 6.05 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 286.65K shares, SOS stock reached a trading volume of 5779047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.87.

SOS Stock Performance Analysis:

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.34. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -62.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.96 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 44.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOS Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.89. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.88.

SOS Limited [SOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.30% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 122,618, which is approximately 5.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 110,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.38 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 4.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 163,797 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 305,990 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,479 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 98,837 shares during the same period.