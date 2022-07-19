Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Stock trading around $21.38 per share: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on July 14, 2022 that PEABODY REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

COMPANY TO ANNOUNCE FULL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ON JULY 28, 2022.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 in connection with the previously announced Wilpinjong Senior Notes repurchase offer, which is scheduled to expire on July 21, 2022.

A sum of 6119048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.96M shares. Peabody Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $22.79 and dropped to a low of $21.23 until finishing in the latest session at $21.38.

The one-year BTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.77. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.76, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,334 million, or 82.20% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,210,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.34 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $166.28 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 31,398,792 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 16,571,900 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 63,231,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,202,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,859,717 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,378,648 shares during the same period.