Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 20.48M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] gained 23.12% or 0.06 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 73767140 shares. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Tantech Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Highlights (Full Year 2021 Compared to Full Year 2020).

It opened the trading session at $0.3183, the shares rose to $0.4651 and dropped to $0.308, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TANH points out that the company has recorded -91.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, TANH reached to a volume of 73767140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for TANH stock

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2797, while it was recorded at 0.2608 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1065 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.76% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,541,060, which is approximately 149.048% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 388,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in TANH stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $76000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 1,944,413 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 126,815 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 503,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,575,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,490 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 126,815 shares during the same period.