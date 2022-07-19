Market cap of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] reaches 73.96M – now what?

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ETON] closed the trading session at $3.03 on 07/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.91, while the highest price level was $3.25. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of ZONISADEâ„¢ (Zonisamide Oral Suspension).

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZONISADEâ„¢ (zonisamide oral suspension).

â€œWe are proud to have another product approval from our team’s development efforts. This is now the eighth product approval that our team has contributed to, and we are excited for Azurity to bring the product to patients. The proceeds from the launch milestone will be used to further grow our rare disease portfolio, said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.37 percent and weekly performance of 13.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 73.25K shares, ETON reached to a volume of 6173512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETON shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $20 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on ETON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ETON stock trade performance evaluation

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, ETON shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.85 and a Gross Margin at +87.99. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.27.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 24.00% of ETON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETON stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 2,379,275, which is approximately -0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 17.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 872,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in ETON stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $1.32 million in ETON stock with ownership of nearly -5.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ETON] by around 339,695 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 307,839 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,239,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,887,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETON stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,540 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 224,226 shares during the same period.