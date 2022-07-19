Market cap of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] reaches 284.56M – now what?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] slipped around -0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.90 at the close of the session, down -13.24%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Clovis Oncology Highlights Phase 1 Data from Ongoing Clinical Studies of Targeted Radiotherapy Candidate FAP-2286 at SNMMI Annual Meeting.

First presentation of initial LuMIERE Phase 1 data demonstrated a manageable safety profile with preliminary evidence of activity.

Nine patients treated to date with 177Lu-FAP-2286 up to 5.5 GBq/dose.

Clovis Oncology Inc. stock is now -29.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLVS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.24 and lowest of $1.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.28, which means current price is +227.02% above from all time high which was touched on 07/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.87M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 9317004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96.

How has CLVS stock performed recently?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.10. With this latest performance, CLVS shares gained by 96.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.29, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $124 million, or 40.30% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,348,898, which is approximately 22.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,985,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.87 million in CLVS stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $9.8 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 11.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 11,662,714 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 21,268,693 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 23,500,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,431,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,434,549 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,307,733 shares during the same period.