Market cap of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] reaches 149.98M – now what?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.53%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Advent Technologies Receives Official Ratification From the European Union for the “Green HiPo” IPCEI Project.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce that its Green HiPo project (“Green HiPo”) under the framework of the Important Projects of Common European Interest (“IPCEI”) Hydrogen – Technology, has now received official ratification from the European Commission (the “Commission”) of the European Union (“EU”).

The ratification of Green HiPo was amongst 41 projects under the umbrella “IPCEI Hy2Tech” jointly prepared and notified by fifteen Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. The Member States will provide up to â‚¬5.4 billion in public funding, which is expected to unlock an additional â‚¬8.8 billion in private investments. As part of this IPCEI, 35 companies with activities in one or more Member States, including small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) and start-ups, will participate in these 41 projects. Advent is one of only eight SMEs to have received ratification. The direct participants will closely cooperate with each other through numerous planned collaborations and also with more than 300 external partners, such as universities, research organizations, and SMEs across Europe.

Over the last 12 months, ADN stock dropped by -62.47%. The one-year Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.05. The average equity rating for ADN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.98 million, with 50.84 million shares outstanding and 25.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, ADN stock reached a trading volume of 50318625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

ADN Stock Performance Analysis:

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.53. With this latest performance, ADN shares gained by 154.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] shares currently have an operating margin of -635.74 and a Gross Margin at -1.15. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.97.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 34.60% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 4,144,771, which is approximately 8.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,752,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.61 million in ADN stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $3.95 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly 16.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 3,978,317 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,523,191 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,023,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,525,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,330,244 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,034,639 shares during the same period.