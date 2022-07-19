Market Analysts see The Walt Disney Company [DIS] falling to $145. Time to buy?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] surged by $3.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $95.32 during the day while it closed the day at $95.20. The company report on July 13, 2022 that The Walt Disney Company Announces the 2022 Disney Accelerator Class with Six Participant Companies Focused on Building the Future of Immersive Experiences.

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced the six companies that will be joining the 2022 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. This year’s Disney Accelerator class is focused on building the future of immersive experiences and specializes in technologies such as augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI) characters.

The Disney Accelerator kicks off this week, connecting the 2022 class with the creativity, imagination, and expertise of Disney. Over the course of the program, each participant company will receive guidance from Disney’s senior leadership team, as well as a dedicated executive mentor. The Disney Accelerator program will conclude with a Demo Day in the fall at The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA.

The Walt Disney Company stock has also loss -0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has declined by -28.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.67% and lost -38.54% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $167.29 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.70M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 14823592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $149.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 172.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 107.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.67% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -48.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.41, while it was recorded at 93.44 for the last single week of trading, and 137.36 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Companyâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Companyâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 39.80%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109,579 million, or 64.90% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,466,474, which is approximately 1.823% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,304,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.17 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.87 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,781 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 52,015,209 shares. Additionally, 1,389 investors decreased positions by around 73,048,426 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 1,025,978,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,041,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,952,724 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 6,704,707 shares during the same period.