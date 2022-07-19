Market Analysts see HP Inc. [HPQ] falling to $36. Time to buy?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.50 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Climate Action for Suppliers Helps Make HP’s Supply Chain More Sustainable.

With one of the largest supply chains in the IT industry, reducing upstream emissions benefits the value chain and the planet.

HP Inc. stock is now -16.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPQ Stock saw the intraday high of $32.40 and lowest of $31.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.47, which means current price is +4.97% above from all time high which was touched on 04/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.57M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 7469996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc. [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 34 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.18, while it was recorded at 31.35 for the last single week of trading, and 35.16 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 7.57%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $28,261 million, or 90.50% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,244,573, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 104,476,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 131,099,040 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 92,455,191 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 669,088,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,642,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,248,014 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,609 shares during the same period.