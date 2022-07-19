Market Analysts see Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.90%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Coterra Energy Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results, Announces Quarterly Dividend and Provides Update on Share Repurchase Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. On October 1, 2021, Coterra announced that the merger involving the Company, which was formerly named Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”), was completed (the “Merger”). Referenced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reflect only legacy Cabot. Referenced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect the combined Company.

Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “The combination of solid execution in our program and robust commodity prices resulted in an outstanding quarter for the company. We are pleased to deliver another meaningful dividend to our owners in addition to executing on the first phase of our share repurchase program. With strong cash flow generation, superb asset performance, and balanced commodity exposure, Coterra is fulfilling the promise that led to our formation.”.

Over the last 12 months, CTRA stock rose by 80.81%. The one-year Coterra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.77. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.59 billion, with 810.00 million shares outstanding and 792.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.24M shares, CTRA stock reached a trading volume of 8320369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $37.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $26 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 34.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.10, while it was recorded at 26.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 10.53%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,241 million, or 95.60% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,678,691, which is approximately -5.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 84,115,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.8 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 50,168,559 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 61,404,900 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 640,338,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,911,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,907,602 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,843,613 shares during the same period.