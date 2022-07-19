JD.com Inc. [JD] moved up 2.97: Why It’s Important

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] jumped around 1.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $62.05 at the close of the session, up 2.97%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that JD.com Announced Renewed Strategic Cooperation withÂ Tencent.

JD.com, Inc. (the â€œCompany or â€œJD.com) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEx: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it renewed the strategic cooperation agreement withÂ Tencent for a period of three years.Â TencentÂ will continue to offer the Company prominent Level I and Level II access points on its Weixin platform to provide traffic support, and the two parties also intend to continue to cooperate in a number of areas including communications, technology services, marketing and advertising, and membership services, among others. The value of such cooperation is expected to be paid or spent in cash and in the form of the Company’s shares combined over the next three years. As a part of the total consideration, the Company will issue toÂ TencentÂ a certain number of its Class A ordinary shares for a consideration of up to US$220 millionÂ by reference to prevailing market prices at certain pre-determined dates during the three-year period. The two parties will leverage this mutually beneficial partnership to provide better and more convenient shopping experience for users.

JD.com Inc. stock is now -9.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JD Stock saw the intraday high of $64.73 and lowest of $61.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.41, which means current price is +49.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 6003579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc. [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.64, while it was recorded at 61.04 for the last single week of trading, and 68.04 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +13.41. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.50. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of -$11,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 25.28%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $18,086 million, or 23.90% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 48,774,995, which is approximately -9.221% of the company’s market cap and around 5.85% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 22,843,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in JD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $829.28 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly 18.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 43,592,642 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 103,784,826 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 152,751,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,129,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,177,506 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 35,262,741 shares during the same period.