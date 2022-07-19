Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] moved up 0.12: Why It’s Important

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] gained 0.12% or 0.03 points to close at $24.63 with a heavy trading volume of 43584409 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Shareholders Approve Merger with Healthcare Trust of America.

Votes in favor represent 79% of outstanding shares and 92% of votes cast.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) (â€œHealthcare Realtyâ€ or the â€œCompanyâ€)Â today announced that its shareholders approved the merger proposal with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (â€œHTAâ€) at its special meeting held on July 15, 2022. Approximately 79% of the outstanding shares of Healthcare Realty common stock voted in favor of the merger transaction with HTA, which represented 92% of the votes cast. The full voting results will be set forth in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

It opened the trading session at $24.96, the shares rose to $25.02 and dropped to $23.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HR points out that the company has recorded -20.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, HR reached to a volume of 43584409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.70% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.52, while it was recorded at 24.98 for the last single week of trading, and 29.65 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +22.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporatedâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $4,037 million, or 76.10% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,207,069, which is approximately 2.707% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,987,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.91 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $216.36 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 10.997% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 40,643,079 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 19,881,444 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 103,400,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,925,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,315,076 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,134,431 shares during the same period.