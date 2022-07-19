H.C. Wainwright lifts Clene Inc. [CLNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clene Inc. [NASDAQ: CLNN] closed the trading session at $4.83 on 07/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.31, while the highest price level was $5.03. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Clene Reports Significantly Decreased Mortality in RESCUE-ALS Long-Term Open Label Extension Trial.

As of the July 5, 2022, data cutoff, early CNM-Au8Â® treatment resulted in a significant survival benefit (5 CNM-Au8 deaths vs. 14 placebo deaths, HR=0.301, p=0.0143).

CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported during this open-label trial.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.80 percent and weekly performance of 76.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 82.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, CLNN reached to a volume of 5272432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clene Inc. [CLNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNN shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clene Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clene Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clene Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 560.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 161.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

CLNN stock trade performance evaluation

Clene Inc. [CLNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.92. With this latest performance, CLNN shares gained by 82.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.17 for Clene Inc. [CLNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Clene Inc. [CLNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clene Inc. [CLNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6912.59 and a Gross Margin at -64.45. Clene Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1347.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.84.

Clene Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Clene Inc. [CLNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 10.00% of CLNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,131,161, which is approximately -1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 30.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 903,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in CLNN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.56 million in CLNN stock with ownership of nearly -21.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clene Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Clene Inc. [NASDAQ:CLNN] by around 262,846 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 368,708 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,636,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,268,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,018 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 76,740 shares during the same period.