For The Coca-Cola Company [KO], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] gained 0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $62.50 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release second quarter 2022 financial results July 26 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the companyâ€™s website.

The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $269.55 billion with the latest information. KO stock price has been found in the range of $62.07 to $62.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.25M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 21955128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 93.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.86, while it was recorded at 62.53 for the last single week of trading, and 60.00 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Companyâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Companyâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 6.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $187,554 million, or 70.90% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 351,220,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.95 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.44 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly -0.224% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,231 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 131,998,111 shares. Additionally, 1,195 investors decreased positions by around 120,535,972 shares, while 428 investors held positions by with 2,748,325,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,000,859,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,636,034 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,157,683 shares during the same period.