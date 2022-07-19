For Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.47%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH JAN. 4, 2023.

Southwest Airlines Co.Â (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule through Jan. 4, 2023, bringing holiday travel planning into focus with new and returning service for the season from late fall into early winter.

“Summer is heating up early this year and our Network Planning Teams are focused on holiday travel options for Southwest Customers ready to plan family gatherings and winter getaways,” said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning, Southwest Airlines. “We have returning seasonal fan favorites and brand new time-saving nonstop service, as we continue the work to restore more flying across our network on business and leisure routes.”.

Over the last 12 months, LUV stock dropped by -19.96%. The one-year Southwest Airlines Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.43. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.02 billion, with 592.00 million shares outstanding and 590.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, LUV stock reached a trading volume of 5403282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $55.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $57 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.57, while it was recorded at 39.07 for the last single week of trading, and 44.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,938 million, or 80.30% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,745, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 53,554,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.61 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 32,084,867 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 38,949,852 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 382,185,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,220,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,801,173 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,460,975 shares during the same period.