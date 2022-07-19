For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], Analyst sees a drop to $6.30. What next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] price surged by 4.04 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2022 on Friday, August 5th at 8:30 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 458-4121 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 8858509, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

A sum of 7068821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.84M shares. Qurate Retail Inc. shares reached a high of $2.42 and dropped to a low of $2.25 until finishing in the latest session at $2.32.

The one-year QRTEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.81. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $710 million, or 86.60% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,793,323, which is approximately -1.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,053,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.94 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $43.92 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 37,153,786 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 39,798,445 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 241,428,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,380,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,651,418 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 17,042,062 shares during the same period.