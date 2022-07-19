EQT Corporation [EQT] gain 73.59% so far this year. What now?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] price surged by 3.39 percent to reach at $1.24. The company report on July 14, 2022 that EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, July 28, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the second quarter of 2022. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

A sum of 5387702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.86M shares. EQT Corporation shares reached a high of $38.93 and dropped to a low of $37.30 until finishing in the latest session at $37.86.

The one-year EQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.86. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $54.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.32, while it was recorded at 36.33 for the last single week of trading, and 29.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 59.34%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,061 million, or 95.90% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,878,979, which is approximately 16.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,182,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $909.94 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 12.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 87,694,205 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 60,260,851 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 208,716,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,671,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,864,761 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 24,351,558 shares during the same period.