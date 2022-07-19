Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] fell -95.41% so far this year. What now?

Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: EMBK] loss -2.88% or -0.01 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6003692 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Embark Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) (â€œEmbark), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will announce its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Embark website at https://investors.embarktrucks.com.

It opened the trading session at $0.4122, the shares rose to $0.4198 and dropped to $0.3906, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMBK points out that the company has recorded -91.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, EMBK reached to a volume of 6003692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBK shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Embark Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embark Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embark Technology Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for EMBK stock

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.57. With this latest performance, EMBK shares dropped by -38.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.21 for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1655, while it was recorded at 0.4235 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4066 for the last 200 days.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.30.

Embark Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]

There are presently around $82 million, or 55.20% of EMBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBK stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 63,720,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 53,144,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.79 million in EMBK stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.73 million in EMBK stock with ownership of nearly -8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embark Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:EMBK] by around 71,197,261 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 5,005,925 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 123,132,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,336,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,064,459 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,156 shares during the same period.